Picture Story

The Cliff Shelf Nature Trail is an easy 0.5 mile walk that provides good views of Badlands National Park in South Dakota. I stopped to look at a massive, steep wall and knew that I had to photograph it. I found several good compositions and decided to photograph the wall area shown here. I liked the intricate detail of the wall and loved the face that seems to be present near the image center. To emphasize the wall's structural details (especially the face), the negative film was developed N+2 to expand image contrast on the film by about 2 f-stops. I think the image does a good job of showing a badman at Badlands.