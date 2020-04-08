Badlands, New Mexico, USA by Peter Boehringer

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Geologic transformations happen at a very different pace compared to weather and yet both elements were crucial for when I got to this very particular spot lost in the vast New Mexican badlands. The very same area was millions of years ago the out layers of the Western Interior Seaway.

Nature’s remains of these long bygone times are being exposed by wind, rain and erosion and can be witnessed in some quite bizarre ways as coal formations, escape of natural gas, petrified trees, hoodoos, etc. This particular hoodoo defies past and gravity to a mind boggling extent. I visited it already several times and yet this moment was the perfect match between its geologic weirdness as well as weather and light conditions. The sky with its clouds, particularly the virga, is typical for something called in New Mexico 'dodging rain'. Lucky me, as the rain or its resulting flash flood did not get to where I or my car stood. Being caught in rain or in a flash flood in badlands can easily end in disaster.