Bad Mitterndorf, Odensee, Austria by Robert Kostenzer

Picture Story

The summer of 2020 was very changeable in Austria. After a few days with nice weather, days with rain, fog and temperatures up to a maximum of 10 degrees Celsius followed. With these prospects, the summer vacation is different than usual. For a photographer, however, this weather offers good conditions for beautiful subjects. This is how the picture was taken during a walk on a rainy summer day on the way from Bad Mitterndorf through the forest to Ödensee (Styria). The software was processed directly in the camera.