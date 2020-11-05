User Icon
You are at:»»»Bad Hindelang, Bavaria, Germany by Mike Page
Autumn Visions

Bad Hindelang, Bavaria, Germany by Mike Page

By on 0 Comments

Bad Hindelang, Bavaria, Germany by Mike Page
Views: 988

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Hunting around the Bavarian countryside for autumnal subjects with a fellow photographer we'd just finished checking out the majestic Zipfelbach waterfalls we made a more or less opportunistic stop at this wooden bridge. The road passes the other side of the river and it was only after we'd parked that we discovered the beautiful horseshoe bend and colour of the river water. Definitely a location to watch both in the winter (monochrome blue/white) and in summer and a place to take prospective workshop students.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®