Picture Story

Hunting around the Bavarian countryside for autumnal subjects with a fellow photographer we'd just finished checking out the majestic Zipfelbach waterfalls we made a more or less opportunistic stop at this wooden bridge. The road passes the other side of the river and it was only after we'd parked that we discovered the beautiful horseshoe bend and colour of the river water. Definitely a location to watch both in the winter (monochrome blue/white) and in summer and a place to take prospective workshop students.