Picture Story

Whilst the current coronavirus pandemic is truly horrific, the slower pace of life along with more time spent at home has meant that I have been much more observant of what is going on in my own back garden. And what better season that Spring to observe the garden doing back into life. This clematis grows round an arch into my garden and share its existence with a climbing rose. Both are at their best at the same time of year and I was watching these two flowers opening out from when they were buds. A beautiful colour.