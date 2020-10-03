User Icon
Macro & Close up Assignment

Ayr Beach, Ayrshire, Scotland by Peter Davies

Ayr Beach, Ayrshire, Scotland by Peter Davies
Picture Story

The beach at Ayr on the West coast of Scotland next to what is known as the 'Long Mile' is always a good place to photograph - be it for shots of the wind-whipped waves, the distant Isle of Arran (in Winter topped with snow), pieces of driftwood or in this case sand that has been sculpted by the wind in the form of miniature mountain ranges - even though they are barely a few inches high! The photo was taken a few years ago (2017) at the end of December, the winter light just appearing over the horizon. Moments later the sand mountains had gone, the incoming tide having swept them away.

