Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was our first trip to this area. I and my team went to this beautiful location to shoot some travel documentary. This place is in the Puruliya district of state West Bengal, India. This place falls under the Ayodhya Hill range, and contains a few local waterfalls like this. It was rainy season, and extremely humid condition. We were profusely sweating and finished all our water reserve completely. We were really thirsty when we came on top of this waterfall. There were stairs to go down, and on reaching there the view was superb. The view quenched all our thirst. On returning, we were blessed with a light burst of rainfall. It was a memorable trip.