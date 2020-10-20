User Icon
Aveiro, Portugal by Isabel Nolasco
Macro & Close up Assignment

Aveiro, Portugal by Isabel Nolasco

Aveiro, Portugal by Isabel Nolasco
I made this picture on a trip to the North of Portugal. Aveiro is called the Portuguese Venice for its water channels that give the city a particular charm and beauty. It's a vibrant city, with spectacular colors and life.

This was a flower in a garden I visited, and I really loved the way this close up photo worked: colorful, vibrant, and with nice bokeh.

We can find beauty if we train our eyes to see it: and if we do, we can see beauty everywhere and every day.

