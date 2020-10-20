All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I made this picture on a trip to the North of Portugal. Aveiro is called the Portuguese Venice for its water channels that give the city a particular charm and beauty. It's a vibrant city, with spectacular colors and life.

This was a flower in a garden I visited, and I really loved the way this close up photo worked: colorful, vibrant, and with nice bokeh.

We can find beauty if we train our eyes to see it: and if we do, we can see beauty everywhere and every day.