I planned my dream trip to Iceland to include 8 days on a photography group tour and 5 days with a rental car shooting solo. The tour covered the south coastline from the capital, Reykjavik across to Vestrahorn beach. I chose Iceland as it struck me as being 8 countries in one between the mountains, glaciers, beaches, geysers, hot springs, ice caves, "wild" ponies, waterfalls galore, and incredible Northern Light displays. I had never seen the Northern Lights and, aside from the ice caves, this was the reason I planned my tour during winter. I was fortunate enough to get a sample of the lights on the plane for about 2 hours, and I was ecstatic about just seeming them from afar.

Our 2 tour guides took us to "Batman" mountain (aka Vestrahorn) for some sunset shots, then dinner, and we returned to the beach for the light show. Curious to me was the fare required to access this beach. The lights danced for about 1 hour of bliss and I also experimented with a fisheye lens for fun. This shot was taken on the beach where the tide rescinds and reflects the spectacular lights. As if that wasn't enough excitement, we returned to our hotel an hour away and we had a second Aurora showing that same night.