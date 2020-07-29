All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Since the Coronavirus pandemic has put an end to any ideas of travel for a while, I've been discovering some of the incredible photographic opportunities right here in my own backyard.

Living in the middle of a tropical rainforest in northern Queensland, Australia means I don't have to travel very far to sites that people come from all over the world to visit. This particular image was taken in the Wooroonooran National Park on the Eastern slopes of the Great Dividing Range quite near to Mt Bartle Frere which is commonly regarded as the wettest place in Australia and one of the wettest in the world. Consequently, there is no shortage of magnificent waterfalls in the area and it was during a hike into one of these that I came across this beautiful example of a young "giant of the forest" lit by a ray of sunlight that had struggled down through the canopy.

In the early days of European settlement of the area up until quite recently this part of the forest was extensively logged and the only examples of fully grown trees now are in fairly inaccessible places which require more bushman skills than I possess to see.

The intricate and extensive series of buttress roots gives some idea of the foundations necessary to anchor these skyscraping plants when they are fully grown.

The Rangers who look after these National Parks do an excellent job in providing quite reasonable tracks to most of the places of natural beauty but you still have to be prepared to scramble over or under some of the larger trees which regularly fall across the path. You'll also need a fair level of fitness as some of the hikes can be 2-3 hours up and down the mountain sides.