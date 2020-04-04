Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Even though a popular tourist spot, Athabasca Falls was still a location we did not want to miss on our Canadian Rockies road trip! Located in Jasper National Park, the falls is one of the most forceful waterfalls in North America because of the amount of water that flows there. It is 80 feet high and 60 feet wide. Even in the winter when the weather is cold, the falls can still be seen flowing at almost full force. The beauty of the falls draws in tourists from all over the world.