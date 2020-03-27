Athabasca falls, Alberta, Canada by Rogier Nieuwendijk

User Icon
Between Banff en Jasper there is one of the most phenomenal highways in the world: the icefields parkway. Along this highway there is so much beautiful nature in all its forms: animals, landscapes, mountains and waterfalls. One of these is the Athabasca falls. This is a very powerful waterfall showing the raw power of nature. Also the surrounding nature is mesmerizing. I couldn't stop looking and I tried to take pictures to capture the beauty and power of this place. This is a place you must see if you get the chance.

