On the Icefields Parkway between Banff en Jasper National Park there is an abundance of wonders of nature. One of these are the Atabasca Falls. It is a waterfall showing the force of nature with overwhelming views of beauty, but at the same time there is also a feeling of peace and quietness presence. In this picture I tried to combine the two. A small landscape in which you see the peacefulness of some rocks with trees and in the background the force of nature.