Picture Story

I was at one of my favorite locations in Jasper national park and wanted to take some long exposure shots of the falls. It was one of those days when the sky is too dull to make an interesting photo, so I decided to take some intimate landscapes of small parts of the falls. By stopping right down and using the 5Ds's ability to go down to ISO 50 I could get a 1/6 exposure to get that nice velvety look in the water. With the falls in flood after some good rain it got me a nice lively image.