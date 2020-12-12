All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Ataúro is a small island opposite Díli, the capital of Timor-Leste, the young nation that became independent in 2002.

It's a paradise for divers, hikers, and nature lovers in general.

We went for a weekend and woke up before sunrise just to witness the mangroves waking up in the sea. The tones were amazing, and I barely edited the photo and its pink color.

I made several photos with different settings. The long exposure ones, turning the sea smooth as silk are, by far, my favorite ones.