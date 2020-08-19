User Icon
You are at:»»»Asturias, Spain by Peter Richter
Abstract Assignment

Asturias, Spain by Peter Richter

By on 0 Comments

Asturias, Spain by Peter Richter
Views: 1,094

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is an intimate scene that I found hiking along the Asturian coast in Northern Spain last year. The tide was just going out and unveiled diverse interesting patterns in the sandy beach. I focused on one of them and took a series of four coherent images, intending to show the dynamics of the flow. As a consequence, I had to figure out now one single image out of this series that conveyed the impression of flow at its best to my eye.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®