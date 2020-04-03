Assaranca Waterfall, Donegal, Ireland by Jim Hamilton

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

No visit to Ardara in Donegal,Ireland would be complete without a visit to the Assaranca waterfall which is on a scenic drive 8km from the village on route to Maghera beach.

On the occasion of my visit there had been heavy rainfall the previous day giving more force to the flow. The falls are easily accessible with car parking beside them. Yes just a matter of stopping, stepping out of your vehicle and the falls are beside you. They are easy to photograph. Perhaps the biggest problem being other visitors getting their images.