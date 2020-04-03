User Icon
Assaranca Waterfall, Donegal, Ireland by Jim Hamilton
Assaranca Waterfall, Donegal, Ireland by Jim Hamilton

Assaranca Waterfall, Donegal, Ireland by Jim Hamilton
No visit to Ardara in Donegal,Ireland would be complete without a visit to the Assaranca waterfall which is on a scenic drive 8km from the village on route to Maghera beach.

On the occasion of my visit there had been heavy rainfall the previous day giving more force to the flow. The falls are easily accessible with car parking beside them. Yes just a matter of stopping, stepping out of your vehicle and the falls are beside you. They are easy to photograph. Perhaps the biggest problem being other visitors getting their images.

