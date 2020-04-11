User Icon
Ason River, Cantabria, Spain by Sergio Saavedra

In Cantabria, located in the north of Spain, there is an impressive place within the Collados del Ason Natural Park. When the thaw or the rainy season are present, the waterfall at the source of the Ason River gains strength, leaving spectacular moments like this one. It is one of the most beautiful corners of my place of residence, in a wonderful natural setting, where the beech forests surround the river, leaving corners that seem to be taken out of a fairy tale.

