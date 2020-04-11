Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In Cantabria, located in the north of Spain, there is an impressive place within the Collados del Ason Natural Park. When the thaw or the rainy season are present, the waterfall at the source of the Ason River gains strength, leaving spectacular moments like this one. It is one of the most beautiful corners of my place of residence, in a wonderful natural setting, where the beech forests surround the river, leaving corners that seem to be taken out of a fairy tale.