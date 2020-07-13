User Icon
Asheville, North Carolina, USA by Debbie Rubin

By on 0 Comments

Asheville, North Carolina, USA by Debbie Rubin
Picture Story

It was about 07:30 in July as we were driving along the back roads to Asheville that we passed this forest with a perfect window sliced out of the trees. It was definitely a place for a u turn to view this surreal fairyland. On closer inspection, the lighting appeared heavenly. It beckoned to me to enter the forest and enjoy the fantasy created by nature. The trees looked as if they were arranged to capture the brilliance of the sunlight enhanced by the outer edges of the glorious greenery. A sight to behold and commit to memory with the help of my eyes and my camera.

