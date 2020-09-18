All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Åselidalen is a short drive and walk from Bodø in the northern part of Norway, and is one of my favourite locations for long exposure photography. I keep returning to this river again and again, and will constantly find new compositions. The surrounding mountains are impressive, both from the valley and if you ascend to the top. This picture is taken in the afternoon on midsummer night, earlier in spring the river can get quite mighty and noisy when the snow melting is at its peak.