This image was taken at the Garden of Caves at Cherrapunji in Meghalaya,India. Garden of Caves is known as Ka Bri Ki Synrang in local language(khashi) and it houses as many as 14 waterfalls that flows through the caves and the caves are related to some legends with the rulers of this region in the past. This particular waterfall is known as Asdad falls .These waterfalls are natural streams those flows from the top thus forming cascades at different level and flows further down the hill.