From the first moment I set foot in Ascona on Lake Maggiore I was enchanted... the varying lights of the lake and on the lake, their Evanescence, the spread of each trail in spiral rays, the motion of the changing clouds together with the quiet surface of the lake... That magical and opalescent being that has always attracted and captured me, like the play of lights among the foliage and trees of the forest behind my house.

On one side the hill, on the other the lake, "the home away from home", the same feeling, the homeland of origin and that of return ... There is no clear light, but only diffused,perceive more than see, a feeling of the Soul that is all one with reality... Or the image of reality, the Mirror, the reference to another dimension ... Every border disappears.