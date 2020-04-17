Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Any time of year small waterfalls along the Art stream, just south the Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park, are one of my favorite place to take pictures of the amazing landscape of Dolomites. Unfortunately, in the last two years climate change has also affected these mountains with little snow leaving, however, their beauty intact even if the water doesn’t freeze.

This particular image was made during the winter of 2019 during my walk along a branch of the main stream when I came across this waterfall which showed the right mixture of autumn leaves and traces of snow on the ground. I mounted a ND filter on my lens and positioned my tripod just in the middle of the stream at the right height from the ground to catch the waterfall and the canyon’s wall.