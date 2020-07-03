All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photography has been taken in 2011, june. In those days I was very afraid, my mother fought against a terrible disease. I needed calm and peace. So I went in this place, Arpy placed in Valle d’Aosta, Italy. Here you can find a beautiful lake situated at an altitude of 2.066 m. It can be reached in 45 minutes with an easy walk through a forest that is and suitable for all. When you walk alla round you can admire the fantastic mountains that will offer you a great natural spectacle—the Grandes Jorasses mountains in the Mont Blanc chain. The water itself varies in colour from clear blue to green. Then in july there are a lot of rhododendrons, they are so nice if captured with mountains together.

I used Nikon D3000 camera with 18-55 Nikkor lens. I suggest Program modality to enhance the watercolors and the Mont Blanc background. You can arrive in this place from Colle San Carlo that connect Morgex to La Thuile. July is the best moment to visit Arpy Lake to find many flowers around the pathway, flowers are variable and offers a great frame to your landscape photography. I expected this light when during the road I saw the brightness around Mont Blanc peaks. From the Colle San Carlo you reach the small and picturesque Lago d'Arpy, a really true jewel which decorates the homonymous valley. This forest pathway scientifically represents a biotope, an area of uniform environmental conditions providing a living place for a specific assemblage of plants (and animals such as Triturus Alpestris.