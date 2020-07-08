All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This image of a Maple Grove was shot in Northern Arkansas in late October. While driving around on the dirt roads near the Buffalo National River we found this maple grove near sunset. I setup my camera and waited for the light to change. As the sun moved lower the fall foliage started to light up. I captured several images as the light changed, this being a favorite. The Buffalo National River area is a great place to photograph fall foliage.