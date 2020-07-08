User Icon
Arkansas, USA by Randy Mikesell

This image of a Maple Grove was shot in Northern Arkansas in late October. While driving around on the dirt roads near the Buffalo National River we found this maple grove near sunset. I setup my camera and waited for the light to change. As the sun moved lower the fall foliage started to light up. I captured several images as the light changed, this being a favorite. The Buffalo National River area is a great place to photograph fall foliage.

