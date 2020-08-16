All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My wife and I had a trip to northern Arizona in September of 2015. One of the things that we wanted to do was to visit a remote area in the north central part of the state called Coyote Buttes South, which features very beautiful sandstone rock formations. I got the necessary permit online several months before. The formations are often built in many layers and colors. The location is within the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument. This area, however, is well off of any regular roads, and is reachable only by four wheel drive over deep sand rutted tracks. Not wanting to get lost or stuck, we booked a tour to get there.

Specifically, the guide took us to Cottonwood Cove. This area covers many acres and we only had a couple of late morning hours there, so the time and light were not ideal. Among the many shots that I got that day of the naturally sculpted sandstone, there was one of a recess in the rock - almost a small cave - that I could crawl part way into. The folded rock layers and the way that it had eroded created quite beautiful lines to me.

Back at home, after having edited the photos from the trip, I was at a meeting of a photography group in my town, and the idea was discussed of using mirror images of a photo to create something new. I thought that the sandstone recess shot would be a good candidate for doing that and this was the result. Seems like a great abstract to me.