Argentino Lake, El Calafate, Argentina by Irina Pavelescu

During a two week-long trip to Argentina, we stopped in the small town of El Calafate, famous for its proximity to Perito Moreno Glacier, within Parque Nacional de los Glaciares. Although the glaciers are the main attraction in the area, El Calafate is set on the shore of Lake Argentino, which is worth visiting not only for its bird natural reserve, but also for its breathtaking views towards the Andes and its beautiful sunsets.

While enjoying the great food and views in El Calafate, we spent one afternoon visiting Perito Moreno, which is for a reason the most popular glacier in Patagonia and one of the most famous in the world. Its icy-blue tones changed constantly with the light, giving a fresh perspective every few minutes, and its enormous ice mass made us really appreciate nature's true power. The weather was also perfect, sunny, not too windy, with only enough clouds in the sky to add drama. The boardwalk in front of the glacier, 2 km long, gives incredible views from every viewpoint, but I found it very hard to capture the beauty of this place in just one photo.

