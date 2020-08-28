All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was very excited to start shooting with a lens that was completely unknown to me: the Helios-44M 58mm F2 lens; they are of Russian make and were made until 1991. Traditionally, this lens has been used as a portrait lens. Due to the beautiful bokeh, the lens is also very suitable for photographing macro and close-up photography. An extension ring is required to focus closer. The best effect is often achieved with an extremely thin intermediate ring.

These often decades old lenses are mechanically operable with manual focus and an aperture ring control on the lens. The light metering functioned as I was used to.

It was a very inspiring day to photograph at Wageningen Arboretum with this lens, but at the end of the day, when I was already in the car (with lots of pictures) to go home, the light was so beautiful , that I decided to get out and go back, which resulted in a beautiful shot of the forest in the colors that represent me to a forest and that make me happy when I look at it.