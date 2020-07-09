All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Taken over a holiday weekend at the end of May, this was an adventure from the start. Most of the national forest gates were still closed until mid June, so my wife and I parked at the gate and hiked up about a mile to this spot I had scouted on the map. It was beautiful - dead silent and no other people around. This was a late evening walk for this photo, as I've been collecting a series at dusk to capture that unique pink glow on the horizon. We were greeted in the morning by a moose walking up the alpine marsh until he noticed us and sauntered off the other direction. I highly recommend any part of Arapaho and Roosevelt National forests in the off season when the gates are not open to vehicles.

It's worth noting that this was the last shot of the evening and I had already turned the camera off and collapsed my tripod when we stumbled upon this scene. That's usually the way it goes with my later-in-the-evening shots. This was shot on a Benro Mach3 carbon fiber tripod and I used a 2-second self-timer.