Approaching Storm, Florida, USA by Hilda Champion

Picture Story

Florida has no mountains, but we have our summer clouds as a substitute. Late afternoon, thunder clouds are forming and then a violent downpour occurs, making you think the world has come to an end. On this particular day, we were out on a boat near Pine Island on the west coast of Florida. The thunderhead kept gradually building and while the setting sun cast its golden light on it. Half an hour later it was pitch black and the rain came down in buckets. Luckily, we made it to the shore in time.

