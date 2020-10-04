User Icon
Macro & Close up Assignment

Antey St Andre, Italy by Stefania Grasso

Antey St Andre, Italy by Stefania Grasso
Picture Story

This macro photography has been realized in Antey Saint André, Valle d’Aosta, Italy. Antey is the first little center traveling to Breuil- Cervinia in the Valtournenche Valley. It’s classified among Italian “Comune fiorito” because of beautiful flowers you can observe walking along the streets. Antey is an alpine village very quiet, harmonic. It’s placed 1050 meters above sea level, the climate is not so cold in winter and very pleasant in summer. You can practice a lot of easy excursions that are suitable for children and old people.

So there are many rings and pathways with various nice animals such as horses, cows, goats. However flowers belong to various alpine species and they represent a beautiful mountain flora. This picture deals with a pink dahlia captured from a big garden along the main street, a member of the Asteraceae (formerly Compositae). In the mountains, the vegetation gradually changes with altitude, sun exposure, and location on the mountain. Sun here is very strong and altitude enhances the growth of various and beautiful flowers such this.

