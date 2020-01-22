Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

One of my favorite photography haunts is Antelope Island. Located in northern Utah in the western United States Antelope Island is especially attractive in autumn and winter. On this particular November morning I rose early to make the 45 minute drive from my house to the island and arrived before sunrise. My goal was to capture the moon setting as dawn broke. I arrived and made the 20 minute hike up a very steep hiking trail to the Buffalo point summit. From here get a 360 degree view of the island, perfect for capturing both the moon setting and the light of sunrise.

The plan goes off without a hitch but I find the captures of the moonset don't live up to my expectations. I start my journey down the trail back to my car, a bit disappointed but that is the nature of what of landscape photography as Ansel Adams pointed out. The drive back to the entrance of the state park is at least 15 minutes and involves crossing over a causeway. When I've covered about half the distance I look to my right and how the water, rocks and mountains in the background offered intriguing possibilities. Quickly pulling off to the shoulder of the road I retrieved my trusty Fuji X-T2 and my fujifilm 18-55mm wide angle. After setting up my tripod I pressed the shutter button to capture..the wild of the morning.