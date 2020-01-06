Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Navajo name for Upper Antelope Canyon is Tsé bighánílíní, which means 'the place where water runs through rocks'. This shot was my second time visiting this slot canyon which is just pure beauty to see and photograph nature's art carved in these walls of sandstone by water and wind. The higher the sun is in the sky the better for amazing light to pop the colors in these sandstone walls coupled with light and shadows for a more dramatic show and added depth to the images.