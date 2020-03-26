Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is a landmark in Cambodia, the famous Angkor Wat. It’s famous for its sunrises and no photographer who visits Cambodia should miss it.

I was visiting the country with my two kids, and went to take some photos with them. When we arrived a crowd was already there. They are not to blame as the scenery is from another world! Still, I managed to take some photos, and the sunrise was magnificent. I strongly recommend it to any photographer or photography lover not to miss this while you visit Siem Reap.