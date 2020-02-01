











What is a long exposure image, and at what point does a single exposure become one? Andy Brown has all the advice you need to capture surreal dreamscapes ANDY BROWN

Long exposure photography has been with us from the beginning, in fact right from the beginning, when it was impossible to do anything else and early portraits displayed people stood with grimace-inducing fixed expressions and glassy eyes. Technological enhancements in cameras and film did away with this, which paved the way for a new era that became increasingly automatic and instant and, sadly, perhaps rather throwaway as a consequence.

What is a long exposure image, and at what point does a single exposure become one? Well, there is no definable point per se, as an exposure measured in 10ths of a second, as opposed to 100ths or even 1000ths, has a discernibly different ethos and feel about it. The effects would be considerably more marked when applied to those photographic fields where fast-paced action commands radically varied results depending on ...