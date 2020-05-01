











How can you be sure to process depth of field? Your brain has to work to rationalise visual clues. Andy Brown explains how this can add a unique aspect to your creation of images ANDY BROWN

Your eyes are remarkably adept at assessing and rendering an accurate measure of perspective. They do this by harnessing your natural binocular or stereoscopic sight to send what essentially are two 2D images to your brain, which then extrapolates and renders a good sense of depth perception. Note the term perception, because, actually, you are still fronted with a 2D representation, but memory, relative size and other factors come to play in giving you the sense of 3D. Close one eye and you are still afforded a level of depth perception, but that lack of a binary input confuses your brain and you will be altogether less sure. Ask someone to toss you a ball with one eye shut and you will be able to tell the difference immediately!

So, is depth all about a sense of trickery? Well, yes, and no. It is an actual physical characteristic, of course, but our visualisation of it is fallible and it is possible to ...