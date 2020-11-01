











Do you remember what caused you to fall in love with photography? Andy Brown waxes lyrical about starting points and how to create the compositions that let you express your passion Andy Brown

A dictionary definition rationalises the word ‘composition’ as “the action or art of disposing the parts of a work of art, so as to form a harmonious whole.” It is a hugely simple principle with far-reaching consequences, and is typically the very first discipline anyone even viewing a photograph (let alone taking one) begins to appreciate.

Quite often, we get all too hung up on the technicalities. We are so worried about exposure variables, programme modes and, yes, even the kudos associated with our expensive camera equipment to remember what first triggered our photographic interest. More likely than not, that was an innate appreciation of someone else’s efforts in forming a harmonious whole. So, we are influenced by and driven to recreate an aspect of something else we have witnessed, and that hints at an order of sorts. That order is going to manifest itself first and foremost in a form of ...