During Christmas, I was in the southern Peloponnese, at the foot of Mount Parnonas. A mountain as rough and hard as the history of Sparta at its feet. I climbed to an altitude of about 900 meters, in a village called Anavryti. Around 200 meters outside the village there is a crossroads from the paths that cross the mountain. I got up early in the morning, prepared my equipment, a Nikon 810, my tripod, my Tamron 24-70mm f2.8 lens and an ND filter along with a polarizer. Last night it was raining, which inflated the waters that flooded the forest. I found myself at the crossroads of paths and I had the dilemma of which one to follow. I trusted my hearing and followed the sound of the waters crossing the mountain slopes. Soon I found myself in front of a small waterfall whose momentum and roar were as if it wanted to wake up the whole forest.

Although in the morning with enough clouds, the light was limited by the shadows of the trees. I decided to take a long exposure shot, because I liked the dreamy landscape created by this small waterfall in combination with the colors of the leaves that dominated the trees and below them. The distancing of such images is the antidote to urban life. The shooting angle was obvious and the only problem was the water droplets filling the atmosphere. The shooting time was 307 seconds, with the aperture at f13, to increase the exposure time and field depth but also not to reduce acidity due to diffraction, although this aperture is not optimal for this lens.