Amy’s Park, Bolton Landing, New York, USA by Andrew Muenzfeld

Amy’s Park, Bolton Landing, New York, USA by Andrew Muenzfeld
Amy’s Park is just north of Bolton Landing, New York, not far from Lake George. We took a short walk to capture sunrise over one of the ponds there, but the overcast skies thwarted our effort. I took some shots from one end of the pond to capture the plentiful lily pads, but wasn’t satisfied with the available backgrounds and gray sky. So, I made my way around to the side of the pond to better incorporate the prominent beaver lodge into some photos. The pond was dead calm, with nice reflections. As I got set up, the clouds started to breakup and created some additional interest in the foreground. I would have liked to move a bit to the left for this photo, but a swampy area precluded that move.

