Picture Story

Amy’s Park is just north of Bolton Landing, New York, not far from Lake George. We took a short walk to capture sunrise over one of the ponds there, but the overcast skies thwarted our effort. I took some shots from one end of the pond to capture the plentiful lily pads, but wasn’t satisfied with the available backgrounds and gray sky. So, I made my way around to the side of the pond to better incorporate the prominent beaver lodge into some photos. The pond was dead calm, with nice reflections. As I got set up, the clouds started to breakup and created some additional interest in the foreground. I would have liked to move a bit to the left for this photo, but a swampy area precluded that move.