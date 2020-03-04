Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Image captured at sunrise in the centre of Amsterdam. This was a last minute trip to Amsterdam with a friend, we had booked 3 days there in autumn time so the colours around the city were stunning to say the least.

We drove over from Bridgwater in Somerset which took us about 8 hours. It was beautiful morning this morning with the rising sun under lighting the clouds causing a stunning reflection on the water in front of the buildings odd shaped building on the water's edge. It is definitely worth visiting in Autumn but to be honest Amsterdam is beautiful all year around.

We hired out bicycles to get around and explore the city more.