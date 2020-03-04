Amorgos Island, Greece by Jonathan Cook

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Off the well-beaten tourist track and cruise routes, the island of Amorgos in the Greek Cyclades is as picturesque as it is rugged. The capital (Chora) sits perched up on top of a mountain with a commanding view looking out to the sea. Its tight, winding streets and closely packed whitewashed buildings remain unchanged from centuries ago and the remnants of old windmills are still prominent.

It is almost a timeless place that gives away its modernity only because of the cars, ferries, and lodging amenities. There is one main road that traces the spine of the mountains running the length of the island, but the best way to truly experience Amorgos is by swimming in its crystal clear waters and hiking the numerous well-marked trails that criss-cross the mountainous terrain along the magnificent coast. This photo captures Chora just after sunset as the last rays of the day give way to a tranquil night.