Ammersee, Bavaria, Germany by Martin Wink

Ammersee, Bavaria, Germany by Martin Wink
This picture was taken at sunset in early August this year at the Ammersee in upper Bavaria, Germany. I used an exposure time of two minutes. The idea behind was to flatten the water of the see by a long exposure time, in order to have a good mirroring on the water. Therefore I used an ND filter (6 steps) which enlarges the exposure time from 1/8 second towards two minutes, and a gray scale filter GND 1.2 to darken the sky.

