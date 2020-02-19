Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Following some illness I'd not been able to get out shooting my passion, seascapes at dawn for almost a year. On the one morning I broke back in I was welcomed with this dawn, fully restorative, as if to say where have you been. This was a particularly high tide which was the reason for my choice. Often the piers can loom above you otherwise.

On the horizon looming from the mist is Coquet Island, owned by the Duke of Northumberland,and, an RSPB managed seabird colony. The blue hour preceding was beautiful, a blue shroud pierced with a distinct raspberry orb as it rose through the band of venus. So many lighthouses along the North east coast, all with their particular charm. On that day Amble gave us of its best.