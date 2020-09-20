User Icon
You are at:»»»Alpine Lakes Wilderness, Washington, USA by Mikey Gribbin

Alpine Lakes Wilderness, Washington, USA by Mikey Gribbin

Views: 613
Wide Angle Assignment

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

After trekking 35 miles through the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, this spot was added to my personal list of natural wonders. This crystal clear tarn meets the cliff’s edge and plummets 1000ft. straight down to the alpine lake below. Not often do you find a natural infinity pool, especially one with a view like this. The only way to get the angle I wanted (short of having a drone) was fully extending my tripod, setting a 10 second timer, and holding it as high above my head as possible. The high winds sent unexpected gusts causing me to stagger and nearly catapult my gear into the hard rocky surroundings. Luckily I was able to come away with the shot I had in my head and came out with all my camera gear intact!

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®