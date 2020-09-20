All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

After trekking 35 miles through the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, this spot was added to my personal list of natural wonders. This crystal clear tarn meets the cliff’s edge and plummets 1000ft. straight down to the alpine lake below. Not often do you find a natural infinity pool, especially one with a view like this. The only way to get the angle I wanted (short of having a drone) was fully extending my tripod, setting a 10 second timer, and holding it as high above my head as possible. The high winds sent unexpected gusts causing me to stagger and nearly catapult my gear into the hard rocky surroundings. Luckily I was able to come away with the shot I had in my head and came out with all my camera gear intact!