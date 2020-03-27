Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Kerala, also known as God’s own country, is one of the most beautiful parts of India. Among the many wonders that can be found in this state are the backwaters. As you head towards the south of the state, you are greeted by this astonishing sight that is a real feast for the eyes. Another thing you’ll find is the houseboats known as Kettuvallam. These boats are a staple of the area and are a perfect way to experience the tranquillity of nature.

On one such trip, I woke up to catch the sunrise from our Kettuvallam. Getting up early can be difficult but this was one of those occasions where it was completely worth it. A few minutes past 7 AM, I was awestruck by what I saw. We are used to seeing the sun at this hour but today, the moon was also present in all its glory. It was a good thing that I had my camera ready. Using the Nikon D750 I wanted to capture the landscape as I saw it. Opposite me was another houseboat that seemed to be shimmering in the morning light. For all intents and purposes, this was the golden hour and moment I was looking for. In moments like this, it helps to have a lens like the Nikkor 35mm F/2D Prime Lens that manages to capture all the elements. Alleppey is a wonderful place and this picture is a small example of the beauty that it possesses.