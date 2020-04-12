Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Just before the 'lock down', my wife and I drove for about an hour to Allen Banks. This is a beautiful river location which has a number a walks within its property. We elected to take the route above the river to eventually descent to Plankey Mill. The site of a former corn mill.

On the descent we came across this small torrent going into the River Allen. After searching around for a while I decided on this composition. I used no filters on this occasion.