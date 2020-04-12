User Icon
Allen Banks, Haydon Bridge, Northumberland, England by John Graham Curry

Just before the 'lock down', my wife and I drove for about an hour to Allen Banks. This is a beautiful river location which has a number a walks within its property. We elected to take the route above the river to eventually descent to Plankey Mill. The site of a former corn mill.

On the descent we came across this small torrent going into the River Allen. After searching around for a while I decided on this composition. I used no filters on this occasion.

