User Icon
You are at:»»»Alister Benn • The Amateur
Aperture

Alister Benn • The Amateur

By on 0 Comments

Alister Benn • The Amateur
Views: 1,385

Follow us

How shall we spend our time on the earth? Alister Benn decided to head out into the landscape every day to document it and re-evaluate his life. He explains what he learned from this very personal process
ALISTER BENN

2020: For the Earth spiralling through space at an alarming 29.78 km/s, it is another spin around the sun. For us, its inhabitants, however, these revolutions take on incredible significance. This annual peregrination gives us our seasons, daily variations of sunshine, clouds, weather and temperature. Where I live on the west coast of Scotland, two dry days in a row is a drought, yet even in places where daily climate is less volatile, each day is unique.

To us, each day, week, month or year is a blessing, this isn’t a rehearsal; it is our one life. How shall we spend our time? We measure time, subdividing it with good, bad, work, play, free or running out of. Time is all we have.

In this article I want to look at my decision to embark on a 365 project, heading out into the landscape every day to make, process and post one image on my blog. That, in itself, is not ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 110

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click the icon to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

About Author

Alister Benn

Alister Benn is the Founder of Expressive Photography Limited, a company dedicated with passion to encourage individual creativity. He also produces weekly YouTube videos on the entire creative process, from vision, engagement, aesthetics, geometry to the technical aspects of capture and the myriad of processing options.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®