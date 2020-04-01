











How shall we spend our time on the earth? Alister Benn decided to head out into the landscape every day to document it and re-evaluate his life. He explains what he learned from this very personal process ALISTER BENN

2020: For the Earth spiralling through space at an alarming 29.78 km/s, it is another spin around the sun. For us, its inhabitants, however, these revolutions take on incredible significance. This annual peregrination gives us our seasons, daily variations of sunshine, clouds, weather and temperature. Where I live on the west coast of Scotland, two dry days in a row is a drought, yet even in places where daily climate is less volatile, each day is unique.

To us, each day, week, month or year is a blessing, this isn’t a rehearsal; it is our one life. How shall we spend our time? We measure time, subdividing it with good, bad, work, play, free or running out of. Time is all we have.

In this article I want to look at my decision to embark on a 365 project, heading out into the landscape every day to make, process and post one image on my blog. That, in itself, is not ...