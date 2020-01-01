











Weekends, or occasional holidays, represented the antithesis of conformity, the opportunity to do it my way; free, unconstrained and imaginative. Alister Benn waxes lyrical about a childhood spent dreaming of mountains ALISTER BENN

The frost glistens on dried-up grasses, backlit and luminous against the rising sun; another day begins with a cool breath and a warm glow. Only the silence is obvious. It is unquestionably odd that it is the absence of something I notice first. I feel my heart beating in my chest, ‘one less, one less, one less’. These moments are here to be savoured, not thrown away with the trash, and they are not recyclable either! Now I sit high on a ridge, alone with my thoughts, yet not alone. Familiar structures rise before me, somehow unfamiliar from this perspective. The silence is broken by a screaming wind, the cold numbs my fingers and toes; I smile. My eyes flicker across the landscape, feeling it, breathing it, allowing it to flow through me, becoming one with the fusion of mind and wilderness.

This is the language of experiences; each step fresh, new, unpolluted and uncorrupted. Not the path of conformity, acceptability or hype, but a way ...