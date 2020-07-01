











In light of the current pandemic, we should be reflected on how we come back in a more mindful way. How can we best adapt to a new world? Alister Benn shares his thoughts on nature and what should come next ALISTER BENN

Life used to be so simple: in fact, I would often know nearly two years in advance where I would be, with whom and why. In the contemporary scene of running a landscape photography business, tours and workshops had a huge lead in time, and my schedule would be planned years in advance.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic and the dreadful impact of Covid-19 on life, health and society, it is time for us to reflect on how we got where we did and how every single one of us has a duty and obligation to make sure we move forward into a better place.

In the few short months since I wrote my last piece, everything has changed. The spring workshop season was written off completely, something like 14 weeks of trips cancelled or postponed until who knows when. The autumn season is in doubt and, in all honestly ...