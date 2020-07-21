All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A quintessential view of Canadian Autumn. It was my first venture to North America. As my partner has a few family members based on the eastern side of Canada, we decided to combine seeing a proper colourful Autumn (or I should say Fall!) and see some of her family. It turned to be a great trip. Algonquin Provincial Park in Canada is full of locations, trails and wildlife. We arrived at perfect moment, the weather was awesome, Canadians were welcoming and friendly. I'd say the main difficulty would be getting the timing right - every year Autumn arrives when it wants and it might vary even by a few weeks. But even not in full colour the Park is a fantastic place to visit.